INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death in an apartment complex on Indy’s south side Thursday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:40 p.m. in the Country Club apartments, located in the 300 block of Teddy Lane just south of E. Troy Avenue.

Officers reported arriving at the apartment complex and locating one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any additional information at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.