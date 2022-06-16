The scene of the shooting near State Road 135 and Epler Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Versailles Drive, near Epler Avenue and State Road 135.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located one individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.