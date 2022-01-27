1 dead in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

The scene on 38th Street where 1 person was shot and killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police confirm a deadly shooting has taken one life on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred near W. 38th Street and N. White River Parkway just after 2:30 p.m. This area is near Newfields and golf courses like Riverside Golf Academy.

Police confirmed officers found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound upon arrival. The victim was pronounced dead.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This shooting comes less than an hour after police responded to a near east side critical shooting.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.