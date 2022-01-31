Man killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

The scene of a deadly shooting on Shady Lane.

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side has claimed the life of one man.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Shady Lane, a residential area near 42nd and Arlington Avenue.

Police confirmed officers located an adult male outside with injuries consistent of gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.