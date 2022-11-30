The scene of the deadly shooting on W. 29th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Indy’s near northwest side claimed the life of one person.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:41 p.m. in the 500 block of W. 29th Street, just east of where Doctor MLK Jr. Street crosses 29th.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located one victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased.

At this time, no further information has been released as the shooting investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.