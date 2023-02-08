The scene of the shooting on Chester Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2900 block of N. Chester Avenue at approximately 12:13 p.m. on report of shots fired.

Police reported arriving on scene and locating a victim with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was pronounced dead.

At this time, no additional information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.