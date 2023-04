INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed after a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD was sent to the 2100 block of Dexter Street (near E. Riverside Drive and Burdsal Parkway) around 5:40 a.m.

Police confirmed a man who was found shot at the scene has died. IMPD public information officer Samone Burris said the man was found lying outside in the road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.