HENRY COUNTY — One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Henry County early Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:08 a.m. near the 5000 block south on State Rd. 109, Clay Purnell of New Castle, crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle head-on.

The vehicle that was struck burst into flames and came to rest in a ditch on the east side of 109. The driver was treated at Hancock Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Purnell’s vehicle came to rest in a ditch on the west side of 109. He was trapped inside the vehicle and suffered a severe injury to his leg and fatal internal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.