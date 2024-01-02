INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a stolen Kia Sedona driven by a teenager crashed into another vehicle on the southwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were reported to a stolen vehicle, a Kia Sedona, near the 7300 block of Camby Tuesday morning. IMPD officers located the vehicle near the intersection and attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Mann Road and Southport Road.

Officials said the vehicle failed to stop and drove south on Mann Road, fleeing from police. Officers located the Kia Sedona crashed near the 7900 block of Mann Road and saw it struck another vehicle around 9:36 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said that the teen was taken for a blood draw, a standard in fatal crashes. Fatal crash investigators from the department have also responded to the scene and the area is expected to be closed “for several hours” as the investigation takes place.