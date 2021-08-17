1 dead after near west side shooting; victim found inside car in apartment complex’s parking lot

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3800 of W. Michigan Street at around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police found a man inside a vehicle in an apartment complex’s parking lot. He appeared to have been shot and was declared deceased by paramedics.

“The victim, at this point in time, based off our initial preliminary investigation, it appears that the victim was shot inside of a vehicle, or suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” said Capt. Mike Leepper.

Police continue to investigate.