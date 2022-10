INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and another one injured after a shooting on the city’s east side.

Police were called to the 9500 block of E 38th Street just after 3 a.m. for a report on a person shot. When they arrived, they found one victim dead, and one injured.

Officers are still investigating the incident and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.