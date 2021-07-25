1 dead, 5 injured after overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and five others are injured after shootings took place across Indianapolis overnight.

BROAD RIPPLE

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two women with gunshot wounds. Police say both were taken to area hospitals in “stable condition.”

Minutes later, police responded to another shooting in the area that left a man with a “graze wound,” according to IMPD. He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“There’s a lot of businesses, a lot of travel through this area, and so we did already have officers here on scene prior to these shots even being fired,” said William Young with IMPD.

Anyone with information should call IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

NORTHWEST SIDE

Police were called to the 7600 block of Moller Road just after 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers were unable to find a victim at that location, but minutes later, police were called a few blocks south to the Pike Township Fire Station at 4881 West 71st Street, where a man had arrived with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the fire station.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Stephen Smalley at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475 or by e-mailing Stephen.Smalley@indy.gov.

DOWNTOWN

At about 3:40 a.m., IMPD was called to 30 East Georgia Street, where the Harness Factory Lofts and Apartments are located.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police described their condition as “critical.”

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

WALK IN

Police were called to Eskenazi Hospital shortly after 4 a.m. after someone arrived with a gunshot wound.

IMPD described their condition as “stable” but has not released further information regarding the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.