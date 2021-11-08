1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One man is dead and another is injured after they were shot Sunday inside a Bloomington apartment, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

At about 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of South Basswood Drive.

Officers arrived to find two people inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.

Police said a 36 year-old Bloomington man died at the scene, and a 46-year-old Bloomington man was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital before being flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

BPD added that it believes both men knew each other, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.