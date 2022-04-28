INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting outside of a food mart on the near northwest side of Indianapolis has left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Just before 2:15 a.m., a panic alarm was sent out from the Kessler Food Mart at 2966 W. Kessler Blvd N. Drive.

IMPD says as officers were en route, they received a second panic alarm from the food mart.

Police say when they arrived, they quickly discovered a man who was already deceased in the passenger seat of a car parked outside. The man had been shot, and the car had been struck by bullets as well.

The driver had also been shot, and investigators say he went into the food mart for help, which led to the panic alarm.

“There was a second subject that was in the driver’s side of the vehicle. He had run inside to request help from the tenant at the food mart, and that’s why he hit the panic button. Instead of calling, he hit the panic button,” explained IMPD Nightwatch Capt. Kerry Buckner.

At this time, investigators believe the shooting happened while the victims were in the car.

Police do not know the motive, but they did not rule out the possibility of it stemming from people meeting to complete an online sale.

“A lot of people sell things online and they meet with the people in a public place,” Buckner began. “If people buy things online, OfferUp or Craigslist, IMPD offers a service where they can meet the person they’re buying or selling from at one of our roll calls and an officer will be present.”

Investigators do not believe this is a random act.