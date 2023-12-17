INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one juvenile was shot on the south side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of US 31 S on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.