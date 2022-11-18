INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and critically injured on the city’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Brookwood Apartments in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek E. Drive at approximately 3:08 p.m.

Police said officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the shooting investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.