INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured on Indy’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of W. St. Clair Street in a residential area near 10th and Tibbs.

Police said officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was listed as being in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation continues to be active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once new information has been gathered.