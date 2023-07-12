Scene of the shooting on Meridian Street on Indy’s near north side on July 12, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indy’s near north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3300 block of N. Meridian Street, just a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery, at 12:22 p.m. on report of a shooting.

Officers reported finding a male victim in a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. He later died at the hospital.

Police said no suspect is in custody at this time.

At this time, no additional information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.