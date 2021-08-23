1 critically injured in northwest side shooting, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting was reported on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area surrounding W. 71st and Georgetown Road for a report of a person shot around 2:45 a.m.

Police found a man who been shot in a parking lot.

“Upon arrival, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder and the neck,” said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer.

He was found inside a flipped car. It’s unclear if there was a crash and if the shooting happened before or after it.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

