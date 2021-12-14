Road rage may have led to shooting on Indy’s near east side

Shooting scene at intersection of S. State Avenue and Southeastern Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side that IMPD says may have been the result of road rage.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:35 p.m. near the intersection of S. State Avenue and Southeastern Avenue.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located a man who was shot. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The initial investigation has led officers to believe this shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

A person of interest was located, and is being interviewed by detectives.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

IMPD does ask that anyone who may have seen something or has any information about this shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

