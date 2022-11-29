The scene of the shooting on Abington Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Abington Drive in the Abington Apartments complex, located near Georgetown Road and W. 47th Street.

Police originally said one victim was located at the shooting scene who was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The victim later was pronounced dead as a result of their injury, however.

At this time, no further investigation has been released as the shooting investigation remains active and ongoing.