Scene of the shooting near 40th and Emerson.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and critically injured on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of E. 40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue at 6:49 p.m. on report of a person shot.

Police stated officers arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is said to be in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.