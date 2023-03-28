INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Orion Avenue and Bancroft Street — a residential area near Emerson Avenue and Brookville Road.

Police said officers located a victim who was listed as being in critical condition.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.