INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after showing up at a north side hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at St. Vincent Hospital on W. 86th Street a roughly 1:30 p.m. on Monday with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was admitted into the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the location of the shooting has not been determined at this time.

An investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.