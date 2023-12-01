NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A 20-year-old New Palestine resident has been charged after police said he accidentally shot and killed an 18-year-old with a gun he had traded for.

According to court documents, filed Thursday in Hancock County, 20-year-old Erick Wilkinson faces one count of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, in connection with the Nov. 22 incident.

Officials said police arrived at an apartment in New Palestine in the late afternoon of Nov. 22 on a call that a person had been shot in the chest. Police identified the person who was shot as 18-year-old Evan Neumeister, who was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A witness to the incident, identified by police as a 17-year-old, said that Wilkinson, Neumeister and the 17-year-old were hanging out in a bedroom. The 17-year-old witness reportedly heard a “big bang” when he was picking up his laundry and then heard Neumeister say, “I can’t feel my body.” The documents said that 911 was then called after the 17-year-old saw that Neumeister had a gunshot wound and CPR was performed on Neumeister.

In an interview with police, Wilkinson told officials that he had traded a dirt bike for a new gun. The documents said Wilkinson was showing the gun to the two others in the bedroom when he accidentally fired it. Wilkinson reportedly stressed to police that there was no argument before the shooting occurred.

According to court documents, a pretrial conference for Wilkinson is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024.