Indy Zoo shares video, fun facts about southern white rhinos!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Zoo may be temporarily closed, but that's not stopping keepers from making lives better for their animals!

In the latest #BringingTheZooToYou, Indy Zoo is sharing some fun facts about their rhinos and have provided some great video too!

Have you ever wondered how much a rhino weighs?

Did you know their horns grow for their entire lives?

You’ll hear from Amber about the Indianapolis Zoo’s two female southern white rhinos Mambo and Gloria as they enjoy hay in a variety of enrichment items.

Some of their favorite activities include pushing around logs, traffic cones and their suspended feeder.

