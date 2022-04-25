INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is searching for four local social media influencers to join its street team for Zoobilation 2022, the zoo’s largest annual fundraiser.

Zoobilation is the zoo’s largest black-tie fundraising event. With music, premium food and drinks and a wonderful party atmosphere, all attendees’ ticket fees go to support the Zoo’s animal conservation mission. This year will be the first time the Zoo has had a Street Team for the event since 2019.

The Zoobilation Street Team is a group of four local social media influencers chosen based on submissions from Fox 59 viewers. The zoo is asking people to post on social media using #IndyZoob and say why they’re a perfect fit.

From there, zoo employees will track the submissions and choose the best person to cover each category of the event. The four categories are:

Food/drink

Fashion

Entertainment

Animal conservation

Those four people will attend Zoobilation for free as special guests, and in exchange help the zoo promote all the exciting details of the event.

The zoo will be accepting submissions from April 25 through May 8. For more details, visit the zoo’s website.