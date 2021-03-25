Indy Zoo promises “xZOOberance” with new live music and arts festival

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo (Indy Zoo) announced a 12-day festival beginning Thursday featuring continuous live entertainment and activities.

“xZOOberance” begins Thursday, March 25 and includes living artworks, performances, and animals, and continues every Thursday through Sunday until April 11, with activities running 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“The cheerful spirit of the season shines throughout the Bicentennial Pavilion, where oversized

pinwheels spin in the breeze and brightly colored kites float overhead,” said a zoo spokesperson. “Amid a vibrant landscape filled with large animal-shaped topiaries and a living wall of plant life, visitors can enjoy continuous live entertainment with a changing lineup for all 12 days.”

The festival main stage will host acts like the Kenyattá Dance Company, Cathy Morris and People, Paint & Percussion. Another stage at the Perch will feature interactive performers, drummers, acoustic musicians and more.













Photos provided by Indy Zoo

“Additional activities will keep everyone buzzing. A fun pollen toss game and bee chats will teach guests the importance of pollinating insects. Plus, families can stretch out with animal inspired yoga, meet chickens and goats, and express their creativity with a take-home craft kit,” said Indy Zoo.

Food items like Bavarian pretzels, kettle chips and kid-friendly refreshments will be for sale. According to the zoo, wine slushies from Daniel’s Vineyard, cocktails by Hotel Tango, and craft beers like the “Crocodilian” by Metazoa Brewing will be available for adults.

Along with xZOOberance, Butterfly Kaleidoscope is open for the season at White River Gardens.

“This annual favorite highlights 40 radiant varieties of moths and butterflies inside the tropical and colorful Hilbert Conservatory,” said the zoo.

Everyone is required to visit IndianapolisZoo.com to reserve a timed-entry ticket in advance. Guests are encouraged to visit the website to read all current safety guidelines and know what to expect for their visit.

According to Indy Zoo, visitors must have a mask upon entering the Zoo and are required to wear a mask indoors and in all outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible.

Indy Zoo said xZOOberance is is free for Zoo members and included with general admission, and is being presented by Daniel’s Vineyard.