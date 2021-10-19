Indy woman found shot to death inside her home days after being reported missing

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her own home just north of 10th and Rural on the near east side.

Her family is now looking for answers, but the circumstances of the death are unusual because the victim had been reported missing days earlier.

The victim’s family says they found her inside her home on Sunday.

“Her door was open and my sister went upstairs and found her by her tub dead,” said the victim’s sister.

That woman asked us not to use her name, but says 25-year-old Monesha McKinley was her older sister and a mother of three young boys.

“We’ve got to bury her. We’ve got to bury her in front of her three kids. They’re lost. The three kids are lost. All they want is their momma,” said McKinley’s sister.

Family approved picture of Monesha McKinley

The family called police on Sunday and investigators determined McKinley had been shot to death.

The case is considered a homicide.

Several valuables, including the victim’s SUV were also stolen.

Police reports show the family reported McKinley missing four days prior on Wednesday, but a search of her house turned up empty at that time.

“We tried. We were looking around. We were up to 2 or 3 in the morning. We couldn’t find her nowhere. We couldn’t find her car. Nothing,” said McKinley’s sister.

Since her death, the family claims they’ve been threatened online by people connected to the case. They hope an arrest is made before anyone else gets hurts.

“We shouldn’t have to sleep with one eye open,” said McKinley’s sister. “We’re just afraid for our life. We don’t know what she could have done to make people feel this way.”

Because no arrests have been made, anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Anyone with information about the incident can also contact Detective Charles Benner at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.