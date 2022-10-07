INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing felony charges tonight following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side.

The crash took place exactly one month ago in early September.

Police believe the victim was riding a Lime scooter to work when he hit a raised median fell over. Before the victim could stand up, he was then run over by a driver who never stopped.

“It’s totally devastating,” said the victim’s brother Albert Jackson. “This is the first time we’ve lost one of our siblings and it’s just devastating.”

Albert Jackson’s brother, 59-year-old Joseph Jackson, died on the scene.

Approved picture of Joseph Jackson

Police say surveillance cameras from nearby businesses helped them track down the driver who allegedly sped away.

Albert is relieved criminal charges were filed this week against the driver, Cynthia Barajas-Guerro, for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

According to the affidavit, the suspect told police she thought she hit a tree branch or small speed bump and if she thought she hit a person she would have stopped.

“Our family holds no bitterness toward anybody, but we’re thankful that the wheels of justice are starting to turn,” said Albert. “We just hope justice prevails for my brother.”

Just a few hundred yards from the memorial for Jackson, this week police were called to another fatal pedestrian crash on the same stretch of west Washington.

While that driver stayed on scene, neighbors say traffic on the state road is dangerous.

“We used to call that death lane as a joke, but it’s not a joke. It has become death lane,” said Kathy Minton.

Kathy wishes the state would install traffic lights or sidewalks along Washington, or at the very least increase enforcement of the speed limit.

“Something has got to be done because it’s only going to get worse,” said Minton.

Jackson’s death is one of 20 fatal hit-and-runs IMPD has investigated this year. That matches last year’s total and exceeds any other recent year.

Jackson’s family urges all drivers to be responsible behind the wheel.

“Accidents happen, but be careful,” said Albert. “Stop and investigate because there might be a life that be saved if you stop.”

With charges being filed in Jackson’s case, IMPD reports just under half of this year’s 20 fatal hit and runs remain unsolved.