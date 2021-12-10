Indy woman accused of killing brother and wounding mother in a shooting on the west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, a second remains in the hospital and a third is behind bars following a shooting on Indy’s west side.

Around sunset Thursday night, police believe a dispute between three family members turned deadly at the Spinnaker Court apartments along west 38th Street.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Aniyah Venerable on preliminary charges of murder and battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting two relatives.

“It’s sad and it’s a reflection of our community and society, but the number one message I want to send is that there is hope. Violence does not have to be the answer,” said Dountonia Batts with the Peace Learning Center.

Dountonia Batts doesn’t know the family, but works with the Peace Learning Center, a group which tries to educate families in crisis that help is available to avoid violence.

“Our number one message is there are so many resources out here to help facilitate conflict resolution and improve communication,” said Batts.

The message is important because people are rarely wounded or killed by complete strangers.

In this case, according to court records, the suspect admitted she killed her brother and wounded her mother following an argument.

“We are trying to create the message that there are more peaceful ways to resolve conflict,” said Batts.

The violence Thursday night marked the second time in five days police were called to the same apartment complex for a double shooting.

In a separate shooting over the weekend, a man and woman were wounded at the same apartment complex.

Police reports show no arrests have yet been made in that case.

In the meantime, Venerable remains behind bars at the Marion County jail.

She’s being held without bond pending the filing of formal charges.