Indy Ten Point hiring youths to clean up Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Ten Point coalition is hiring young people to clean up the city.

Leaders at Ten Point came up with the idea a few weeks ago after they were inspired by the Clean for Green project on Indy’s east side. The organization partnered with Clean for Green to replicate it for the city’s west side.

Kids can work two hours a day all summer long to earn some spending money. Once school begins, they can continue to work on Saturday mornings.

“The residents like it when the kids are out cleaning up the neighborhood, and then it gives them a little spending money, which keeps some of the kids out of trouble,” Rev. Charles Harrison from the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition said.

When they’re done with their work, they get paid around 20 dollars. The group is hoping they get 20 kids interested in the job. To get involved, call Indy Ten Point at 317-923-9197.