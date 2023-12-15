LAWRENCE, Ind. — It has been a historically violent year involving teenagers across the Circle City.

As we approach the holidays, two Indianapolis teenagers are striving to give back to the community as they call on their peers to take a stand against violent crime.

Cam Washington, 15, and Patrick Collier, 17, are working to feed nearly 200 families this holiday season. It is the second year they have put together a giveaway. Both say they are doing it because they know what it is like to be in need of help.

“I’ve always been in a situation before where I’ve needed help from people, whether it was shelters, or being in foster care,” Collier said.

“A lot of families don’t go home to food in their fridge, so we’re being able to give food to our community,” Washington said.

The teens have also experienced tragic loss in the last few years.

“Two of my friends died last year,” Collier said. “One of my friends died the morning of Thanksgiving. And another one of my friends died a couple days after.”

Both were killed as a result of youth gun violence, which inspired Washington and Collier to travel down a path guided by their will to make a difference.

“It’s a lot,” Collier said. “It’s a heavy feeling. And me and Cam have always been the type of people who sat back and said, ‘Dang, it’s tough that happened.’ We always felt responsibility to make a change.”

Washington and Collier said 2023 has been plagued by youth violence. There have been more than 20 fatal juvenile shootings, which is a record for Indianapolis. There have also been more than 60 non-fatal shootings.

The teens’ mentor Kareem Hines with New Boy said he is proud to see them try and turn this trend around.

“I think we need to empower our young people,” Hines said. “When we see two young people that are doing the right thing, that dare to be different, that are making positive decisions, it’s important to highlight them because maybe, they can encourage and empower their peers.”

Friday’s food giveaway is just a fraction of the pair’s efforts tied to the non-profit they started in 2021. They both hope it inspires other teens across the circle city.

“I want the community and people my age and my peers to feel like, ‘Yeah, I can do this,'” Washington said. “I can start my own nonprofit. I can start my own for-profit business and it’s mine and at a young age it shows more power in ourselves.”

The Department of Child Services helped support the two teenager’s food giveaway on Friday. The department provided them with $5,000 for the effort. The teens said they hope to grow their holiday food giveaway each year.