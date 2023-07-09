INDIANAPOLIS – An Indy Street Fest will be held at Tarkington park, according to a press release from the nonprofit community organization, Aspire House.

The festival that is created for all ages will allow everyone to connect through art, culture, food, and sports.

“The festival will provide a safe and inclusive space for all. It is a global collaboration on the

benefits of health, wealth, fitness, and wellness,” said Aspire House co-founder, Sharon Clark.

The event will be held from Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16 at Tarkington Park, which is located at 45 West 40th Street in Indianapolis.

The event kickoff will be Friday at 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will feature the live band, Toy Factory. Saturday will be jam packed with festivities from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., including a sports clinic and movie viewing. Sundays event will feature a neighborhood bike ride along with other activities from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

“It is a time for the community to gather together and enjoy each other’s company, activities, and fun,” said Clark.

The mission of Aspire House is to, “provide meaningful programming for the health, wellness, fitness, and education of the youth.” To learn more about Aspire House please view here.



