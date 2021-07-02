Indy store clerk is arrested for murder after allegedly killing a shoplifter over Red Bull

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis store clerk accused of killing a suspected shoplifter has been arrested for murder.

Court records are now shedding new light on what led to the deadly shooting.

According to the probable cause affidavit, at least three people witnessed the deadly shooting at the Speedway gas station and identified the clerk as the gunman.

After chasing a shoplifter outside Tuesday night, police claim the store clerk was heard shouting “Give it back… Give it back” to a man stealing a bag of merchandise.

Police booking photo of Vincent Bibbs

The affidavit alleges the clerk, Vincent Bibbs, then fired one shot killing the suspected thief.

“In the state of Indiana, you cannot use deadly force to stop someone from stealing property,” said attorney Mario Massillamany.

That’s why police arrested Bibbs for murder, even though they believe 49-year-old Damon McClain got into his car and tried to drive away with several 4 packs of stolen Red Bull.

“We value life over property. So, no one’s life is worth four Red Bulls,” said Massillamany.

Attorney Massillamany isn’t connected to the case but says the shooting can only be justified and the suspect can only claim self-defense if he feared for his life.

“The law is pretty clear, but we have to look through the eyes of the store clerk. What was he thinking at the time he confronted the shoplifter,” said Massillamany. “In that split second, what was the clerk thinking? Was his trying to stop the shoplifter just because he was stealing Red Bulls, or was he in fear for his life?”

Police claim Bibbs initially denied taking part in the shooting, but later confessed he shot the victim in the face before walking back into the store where he waited for police to arrive.

The suspect remains behind bars at the Marion County jail where he’s being held without bond. He’s due in court next week. Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges in the case.