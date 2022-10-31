INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents have already seen their first glimpse of snow, and the city is working to ensure that the next snowfall commute goes smoothly.

Indy Snow Force drivers are participating in their annual mock snow fight Tuesday and Wednesday. During these days, the drivers will test their routes to ensure everything is ready to battle the winter elements.

“Whether or not we see snow in the coming weeks, the Indianapolis DPW Snow Force is prepared,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “That means over 100 vehicles and almost 300 technicians are ready to report when the weather gets bad. When they do, they’ll follow a strategy that ensures more Indianapolis residents—and visitors—can get to where they’re going.”

Indy Snow Force reports having more than 18,000 tons of salt on hand ready to help make roads safer and keep Indianapolis moving. The Indy Department of Public Works uses a granular de-icing “salt” product that lowers the freezing point of water on roadways and is designed to stick to streets once distributed by plow trucks.

The department is still looking for people to fill various full-time positions within its operations and solid waste divisions. This includes jobs that involve driving snow trucks. For more information, visit the DPW website.