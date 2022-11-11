INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is watching the weather to see if they need to activate Snow Force.

On Friday, the department said Indy Snow Force plans to have 24 drivers on standby overnight. They will be ready to report if or when weather conditions warrant to pre-treat against slippery roads or plow any snow that accumulates.

The department says they are watching forecasts that predict some precipitation early Saturday morning. A light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces cannot be completely ruled out. The key thing to remember is this is a tricky forecast, that could change as we head into tomorrow morning too.

As always, drivers are asked to keep winter weather driving rules in mind. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses, leave with plenty of time to arrive at your destination, and leave at least three car lengths between you and the car in front of you.

Indy Snow Force reports having more than 18,000 tons of salt on hand ready to help make roads safer and keep Indianapolis moving. The Indy Department of Public Works uses a granular de-icing “salt” product that lowers the freezing point of water on roadways and is designed to stick to streets once distributed by plow trucks.

Keep an eye on the forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes Friday evening for the latest on timing and totals as well as impacts.