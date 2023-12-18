INDIANAPOLIS – A man caught on camera exposing himself outside a busy Indianapolis salon is no longer facing charges.

FOX59/CBS4 first reported on this incident back in June. At that time, the owner of Indie Mane Salon caught a man exposing himself right outside her salon window while she was with a client. It was a frightening moment at the time, but it is even more frustrating now after charges have been dismissed.

“It was quite a shocking experience to be doing someone’s hair at 5 p.m. and see that happening,” said Indie Mane Salon owner Belinda Benham.

Benham said she was doing a client’s hair when she saw something odd in the corner of her eye.

Her cameras caught it too – a man exposing himself right outside the window. In the video, the man can also be seen touching himself at times.

“So for a man to be doing something of that nature on my salon patio, on Virginia at 5 p.m. on a very busy throughway, was very disturbing to me,” Benham said.

She filed a police report and also posted on social media where she then received several messages from other women claiming the same man had done the exact same thing to them.

Police arrested the man they say was responsible and he was charged with public nudity.

“The case was dismissed,” Benham said in her interview with FOX59/CBS4 nearly six months after the incident. “I can’t help but feel a little frustrated about that.”

According to the Marion County Prosecutor, the man entered a pretrial diversion program, which is why the charges were dropped.

“There are some statutes that have to be complied with but generally it looks a lot like probations except you do not have to have a conviction entered on your record and your case ends up getting dismissed,” said Attorney John Tompkins, who is not affiliated with the case.

Tompkins said pretrial diversions also usually come with a fee.

Benham said she is still disappointed, especially since others also claim they have had similar run-ins with the same man. That is why she encourages other women to never be ashamed to report it.

“I really hope this never happens again,” she said. “But my message for people is if something like this happens, they have to make a police report and then if they come to their senses, take any pictures or footage of trucks or whatever they can.”

Benham also added more cameras to her shop. She encourages businesses to consider adding cameras that face outside their buildings if they don’t already have them.