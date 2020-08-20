Indy residents seeking post-secondary education getting help from new grant

INDIANAPOLIS — People seeking help for post-secondary education can get some assistance thanks to the CARES Act.

Mayor Joe Hogsett outlined $1.4 million that is going to help Indy residents finish their college education Thursday. The funds come from the CARES Act.

The city-council approved Indy’s plan for the federal money. More than $300,000 will be for Indy Achieves completion grants. Those are for students who have existing credits at Ivy Tech or IUPUI but need to re-enroll.

The grants will cover student debt and bills at the school, some of which has been made even harder to pay during this pandemic.

“In the wake of mass unemployment, many of our neighbors will need new career options,” Mayor Hogsett said. “This funding which joins a previous 1.5 million dollars in rapid re-skilling funds can and will make a difference.”

The additional $1.1 million will go towards grants to be distributed by EmployIndy to seven local adult education providers.

You can read more information about the grants by visiting the Indy Achieves website.