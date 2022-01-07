Indy residents now eligible for federal broadband assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T and Cricket Wireless announced Friday that Indianapolis households are now available to receive federal broadband assistance.
  
AT&T and Cricket Wireless opened enrollment for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Friday, allowing residents to receive discounted internet service if approved by the federal government’s National Verifier.

According to AT&T’s website, “Under the ACP, the maximum monthly benefit will change to up to $30 per month for eligible households. The monthly benefit will remain at $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Existing EBB customers will continue to receive monthly benefits of up to $50 per month through March 1.”

How to sign up: Apply to the National Verifier at ACPBenefit.org to see if you are eligible. If approved, you will be able to order new AT&T Internet or prepaid wireless service, or have the monthly benefit applied to your existing service.

More details on the process are available at att.com/ACP and cricketwireless.com/ACP.

Note: This is only available through the internet services of AT&T and Cricket Wireless.

