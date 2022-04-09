INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis schools hosted it’s first ever high school fair Saturday on the city’s northwest side.



The event brought different schools and community organizations together to allow families to come and see which one may be the best fit for their students. Around 200 people went to the event to talk to 17 representatives from different Indianapolis public high schools.

Event organizers said the main goal is to try and help students find the best place for their interests to thrive.



“Every student has their own unique interests and strengths and there are high schools here that have opportunities for them to earn it,” Kateri Whitley, director of communications at the Mind Trust Certifications, said. “Study abroad in high school, STEM project based learning, arts, all of those kinds of things. So, for the high school they can really find a school that helps them fulfill their own potential.”

Attendees also had the chance to win over $2,000 in raffle prizes, including gas and grocery gift cards.

Organizers said they hope to hold this event next year too.

“It’s a great way for them to find out something that they didn’t know, find a school option that they maybe weren’t aware of before and really learn about some of the programs and opportunities that are available to them for their four years of high school,” Whitley said.