INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people gathered Saturday in Indianapolis for the city’s first Pride Month celebration since 2019.

The Pride Parade kicked things off Saturday morning, making its way around downtown with crowdsd lined along College and Mass Avenues. The parade featured 140 different groups this year, including bands, dancers and local businesses.’

Many attendees said they were just happy to celebrate the day.

“I would love everyone who comes out today or sees somebody in a rainbow flag or trans flag to know that there is a place for them here in Indianapolis,” said Pride attendee Shelly Snider.

This year’s Pride Parade grand marshall was the ACLU of Indiana. The first ever Indy Pride Parade was 20 years ago in 2002.

Following the parade, people were invited to Military Park for Indy Pride Fest. The fest event featured vendors and entertainment throughout the day, including drag shows and performances.

Those at the festival said they were thrilled to be back.

“I’m having so much fun here at Indy Pride,” one attendee said. “I’m so happy to be back in person after two years.”

“I’m having plenty of fun,” another said. “So much to do, so many people to see, so many smiling faces. I’m having a lot of fun. It’s pride month”

Indy Pride has more events planned throughout the rest of the month. Find the schedule here.