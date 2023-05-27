INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks & Recreation summer pools will open Memorial Day Weekend from May 27-29, according to a press release sent from the organization.

The pools will then close for additional lifeguard training and reopen on the official start of the summer season on Saturday, June 3.

The pools included in the first wave will be: Broad Ripple Park, Fredrick Douglass Park, Garfield Park, Indy Island Aquatic Center, Perry Park, Rhodius Park, Riverside Park, and Thatcher Park.

“I am grateful for our team and all of their efforts to hire and train new and returning staff as well as their commitment to get our pools ready for a safe and fun summer,” said Phyllis Boyd, Director of Indy Parks. “We will continue to work towards getting the remaining pools up and running this summer for the community to enjoy.”

Pools have an admission fee of two to five dollars depending on the age and location of the pool. Indy Parks also offers a $40 pool pass that allows entry for the summer season.

Learn about hours, prices, and more here.