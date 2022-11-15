UPDATE: IMPD said Shaff has been found safely.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man.

David Shaff was last seen in the 500 block of Lockerbie Circle South on Tuesday night, IMPD said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and grey cap and he left driving his white 2014 Buick Verano with Indiana license plate number 424AVH.

Shaff is described as 6 feet tall, 160-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe he may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Shaff’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.