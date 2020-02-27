Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's northwest side Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in the 5000 block of Eagles Watch Drive.

The neighborhood is just east of Eagle Creek Reservoir.

Police were initially called after neighbors heard several gunshots.

Officers found one man dead on scene. That victim has not been identified.

One car was parked in the grass in front of the home where the shooting took place, but police would not say how or why it got there.

The police chief confirmed this is the 37th homicide in Indy this year.

It’s still too early to know what led up the shooting, but police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Investigators did not have any suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Your information may be worth a $1,000 reward if it leads to a felony arrest.