INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night near an Indianapolis mall.

A large portion of the parking lot in front of H & M is blocked off with crime tape.

Still waiting to hear condition of victims. pic.twitter.com/osNkcFmwfO — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) January 4, 2023

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted out around 8 p.m. that they were investigating an active incident outside of the Castleton Square Mall.

Around 8:10 p.m., they confirmed two victims were found in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

IMPD tweeted around 8:35 p.m. that both victims were taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition and one in stable condition.

Police said they believe the area is secure and that there isn’t a threat to the public. However, they are asking that the public avoids the area.

Online data shows IMPD officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to 6020 E. 82nd Street, the address for the mall, for a person shot.

This is not the first time in the last year that central Indiana police have had to respond to mall shootings.

Greenwood police were called on Dec. 23, 2022, to the Greenwood Park Mall on reports of shots fired. Additionally, in July 2022, the same Greenwood mall was the site of a mass shooting that took the lives of three victims and the shooter.

This is a developing story.