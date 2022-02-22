INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two shooting victims were found down the road from each other on Indy’s near northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3300 block of North Keystone Avenue just after noon Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Nearby, in the 2100 block of East 34th Street, police found another victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The first victim was last listed in a stable condition. The second victim was last listed in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.