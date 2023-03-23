Indianapolis skyline in the distance with houses and the Indiana Central Canal / Canal Walk in the foreground/OneAmerica

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks will be hosting an event Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. to highlight the more than 400 summer jobs available with seasonal sign-on bonuses.

New summer employees can receive the early bird sign-on bonus of $500 if they apply and complete all trainings before April 7 and work 100 hours. Between April 8 – May 5 new seasonal employees will be eligible for a $250 bonus upon completion of all trainings and 100 hours of work.

Indy Parks is offering a starting pay of $13-$18.75 per hour with lifeguards starting at $15 per hour. Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd will attend the event held at the Indy Island Aquatic Center at 8575 E Raymond St.

For more information on Indy Parks and summer job opportunities, visit this website here, call (317) 327-PARK, or e-mail at IndyParksCS@indy.gov.