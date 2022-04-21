INDIANAPOLIS — Friday is Earth Day, and Indy Parks is inviting people to organize cleanups in one of 213 parks or on trails across the city.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is partnering with Indy Parks for Earth Day activities ranging from pickup events to planting trees. On Friday, they are providing bags and gloves to volunteers who don’t have their own to pick up the parks.

People can pick up these kits at 23 park family and nature centers during regular business hours. Participating park locations include:

Bethel Park

Broad Ripple Park

Brookside Park

Christian Park

Eagle Creek Park

Ellenberger Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Holliday Park

Indy Island Aquatic Center

Indianapolis World Sports Park

Krannert Park

Kuntz Soccer Stadium

Municipal Gardens

Perry Park

Pride Park

Rhodius Park

Riverside Park

Southeastway Park

Thatcher Park

Washington Park

Watkins Park

Windsor Village Park

On Saturday, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is planting 147 trees at Arsenal Park with the help of City of Indianapolis representatives, neighbors, and community leaders. During this event, eight special tribute trees will be planted in partnership with the Sikh Coalition to remember the lives lost on April 15, 2021, during the FedEx shooting.

While participating in Earth Day events, Indy Parks said visitors can post photos on social media and tag @IndyParksandRec and @kibiorg. They can also share Earth Day activities by using the hashtags #KeepIndyClean and #KeepIndyBeautiful.

For more information on Indy Parks programs, special events, and opportunities to support park beautification efforts, visit parks.indy.gov, contact the Customer Service Center at (317) 327-PARK, or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov.