INDIANAPOLIS — Many people across central Indiana celebrated the Easter holiday a day early on Saturday with some family fun.

Indy Parks hosted celebrations all across the city, including an Easter egg hunt. Kids of all ages gathered at multiple parks throughout the Indianapolis metropolitan area to take part in finding the colorful eggs.

Some of the parents of child participants said it is good to have them back out for Easter after a couple years off. Many Easter festivities have been cancelled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always gone to Easter egg hunt somewhere else, except for the last two years with COVID,” Pam Sutherland, who had a grandchild participate Saturday, said. “So we were desperate to get out with the boys.”

There’s more events across the area on Easter Sunday as well as next weekend. A list of scheduled events can be found here.

Despite this, Saturday’s Easter events were considered as success by their organizers.

“I know there’s a lot of them that go on across the city, but we just want to have a little pocket of it and let kids have fun over here in the Riverside area,” Tony Johnson, regional manager of Riverside Park, said.